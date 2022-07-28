Kern County Animal Services plans to waive fees for pet adoptions in August

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Animal Services plans to waive cat and dog adoption fees for the month of August as part of the Clear The Shelters campaign.

The event runs from Aug. 1st to Aug. 31st, 2022.

New pet parents will also receive a goodie bag, while supplies last, with some coupons provided by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

“Overall, shelters across the state are full because there have been consistently more animals entering shelters than leaving for five months straight," said Nick Cullen, director of Kern County Animal Services.

"Our shelters have not been immune, and we’ve had several recent adoption events that have been incredibly successful. We want to continue that success by inviting the community to our shelters to find their next four-legged family member at our Clear The Shelters event, to do just that. Clear our shelters.”

Kern County Animal Services' Bakersfield location is at 3951 Fruitvale Ave., and its Lake Isabella location is at 14891 Hwy. 178.

Donations made to Kern County Animal Services stay with the department, and are used to support the program that donors designate a preference for.

Clear The Shelters is nationwide annual campaign presented by NBCUniversal Local to help find pets loving homes and raise money for animal shelters and rescues.

Since 2015, Clear The Shelters has resulted in more than a half million pet adoptions.