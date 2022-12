BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Animal Services will be holding its last Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic in 2022 on Tuesday, December 13th.

The clinic will be providing free distemper and feline combo vaccines while supplies last, as well as a rabies vaccine for $10 for county residents. There will also be microchips available for $15.

The clinic will be held at Fruitvale-Norris Park at 6221 Norris Road from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.