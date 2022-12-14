Kern County Animal Shelter holds Secret Sants donation event for pets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — People might be used to being a secret Santa for other people, but have they considered playing that role for pets? Kern County Animal Services is giving people the opportunity to do so while working to spread holiday cheer to shelter pets this season.

"We need people to adopt more than anything," said Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen. "We can always use donations of gently used blankets, treats, and toys for the dogs, but more than anything, we want to see these animals get a permanent home. So if you've ever considered adopting, now is a good time."

Donators can bring cat or dog toys and treats to Kern County Animal Services' facility on Fruitvale Avenue and drop them in stockings hanging on the kennels.