Kern County Autism Network holds Autism Spirit Car Parade and Family Autism Festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — April is Autism Acceptance Month. To celebrate, the Kern County Autism Network put on its third annual Autism Spirit Car Parade and Family Autism Festival on Sat, April 1.

The event was created to provide a space for families with autistic members to feel safe and understood. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in every 36 children has an autism spectrum disorder.

Children had the opportunity to engage in multiple activities, including a parade, during the Autism Spirit Car Parade and Family Autism Festival.

"This is our first time coming out here," said Simone Hernandez, an attendee of the event who brought her child. "I'm glad I did because there are a lot of people out here. That way they can learn about autism and support the kids here that have autism."

The event is in its third year. According to organizers, it grows larger and larger each year.

