Kern County awarded $12.8 million grant for library infrastructure improvements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County has been awarded $12.8 million dollars in California State Library funding from the Building Forward Library Infrastructure Grant Program. The grant money will be used to benefit 17 Kern County branch libraries, according to a press release from the Kern County Administrative Office.

The largest portion of the allocation will go to Beale Memorial Library in Bakersfield, but libraries in Rosamond, Ridgecrest, Lamont, Delano, Wasco, Arvin, and Taft are among the libraries slated to collect some of the grant money.

The funding will support critical infrastructure improvements that will aid in the overall library experience for children and families. During the latest heat wave, Kern County libraries provided refuge for vulnerable communities. The county believes that it is vital to equip county libraries with the resources to continue providing quality-of-life services year-round.

“The Library Department is thrilled to receive over $12.8 million for addressing life safety and other critical maintenance projects within 17 of our public libraries,” said Andie Sullivan, Director of Kern County Libraries. “The county is committed to supporting their libraries, and this aware is a significant investment to library infrastructure.”

Other planned improvements include upgrades to safety and security measures, making the buildings more accessible to people with mobility issues, and making necessary improvements to the indoor air quality of the libraries. Kern County Libraries hopes this investment will help them continue with their role of providing safe and educational spaces for children and families throughout Kern County.