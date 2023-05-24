Kern County, Bakersfield firefighters put out fire at East Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department extinguished a fire at a home in East Bakersfield on Tues, May 23.

According to the KCFD, the Kern County Emergency Communications Center received several reports of a house on fire near the 1900 block of Oregon Street shortly after 2 p.m. Upon arrival, KCFD and BFD firefighters discovered heavy fire coming from a two-story home. The fire had also spread to another home on the same property and was threatening two nearby houses.

Both fire department worked together to stop the fire from spreading further, as well as to search the houses that were on fire. It was determined that no people were in the homes. No injuries were reported.

According to the KCFD, "a knockdown was declared on the fire" within 30 minutes of crews arriving on scene.

The KCFD would like to remind drivers to pull to the right od the roadway when emergency vehicles are using their lights and not to congest emergency scenes. According to the KCFD, traffic control had to be requested of law enforcement due to congestion.

