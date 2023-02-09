Kern County Board of Supervisors declares February 'Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For most women, pregnancy is a gift and is something to be celebrated, but for others, it's one of the most stressful situations to go through. In order to support those going through difficult times, the Kern County Board of Supervisors has declared February to be Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month.

Kern County Department of Human Services Director Lito Morillo explains.

"There is an option, and that option is this law right here, where we're talking about safely surrendering your baby to any hospital or fire station personnel within 72 hours of that birth," said Morillo.

Once the baby is in safe hands, both the child and parent are given matching ID bracelets. The parents can use that identification to reclaim their baby within 14 days of surrender if they change their minds.

Not only does the Safe Surrender law secure the safety of the infants, it also protects individuals from being prosecuted if they do make the decision to surrender their child. It can be frightening to consider the consequences of making that decision, but there's light at the other end.

Ben and Amaris Salazar were a family of 4 until they were united with their baby girl through this law. During the press conference, they expressed their gratitude toward all moms who utilize the Safe Surrender law.

"It's wonderful to think, first of all, of the biological mom who had in her heart to do that in the first place. You know, be like 'I'm going to give my daughter a fighting chance. I'm going to give her a chance to live her life despite my circumstances,'" said Ben Salazar.

According to Kern County Human Services, 1,010 newborns were surrendered in California from 2001 to 2019. During that same time period, the state saw an 80 percent decrease in infant abandonment. Locally, 95 babies have been safely surrendered since 2006.

The Salazars continue to reiterate the Safely Surrender motto: No shame, No blame, No names. They want mothers to know that there are families like theirs who are ready to adopt and provide for those children.

"Everything that is ours is now hers, and everything that is hers is now ours," said Salazar. "And just to think of our daughter's new life with us, you know, when she could've been in a much different circumstance, makes me think at least. You know, we can't change the world, but we can at least do something."

To continue raising awareness, Kern County Human Services will continue to expand their Safe Surrender campaign by being more active on social media and creating public service announcements for local movie theaters.

If you are interested in learning more about Safe Surrender, please call the United Way of Kern County's 2-1-1 information line. If you need help, please reach out. Don't abandon your baby. There are people who want to give them all the things you want them to have.