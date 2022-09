BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors is expected to proclaim the month of October as Paint The Town Pink Month in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The board will meet Tuesday, September 13th to address the request in honor of breast cancer survivors. Meanwhile, Bakersfield Links for Life will kick off the month with the Lace N' It Up 5K Fun Run and Celebration Walk on October 1st.