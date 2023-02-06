Kern County Board of Supervisors expected to proclaim February as Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For many families, a new baby is a time for celebration. For some, however, it can also be a moment of crisis.

In 2006, the Safely Surrender Baby Law became permanent, intending to save the lives of newborn infants at risk of abandonment. According to the law, newborn infants can be surrendered to any hospital emergency room or fire station personnel within 72 hours of their birth, no questions asked.

According to the Safely Surrender Baby Coalition and the Kern County Department of Human Services, 95 babies have been safely surrendered in Kern County. Five of those babies were surrendered in 2021.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors is expected to proclaim February as Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month in Kern County on Tues, Feb 7.