Kern County Board of Supervisors proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month on Tues, March 28.

As part of the proclaimed month, the Kern County Department of Human Services will work with the community to try and combat child neglect and abuse. As part of the fight to end child abuse, the department will hold two free virtual training events, "Domestic Violence and Mandated Reporting" and "Diversity Equity & Inclusion in the Child Welfare System."

"Domestic Violence and Mandated Reporting" will be presented by Department of Human Services social worker Bonnie Holt. The online event will take place over Zoom at 8:30 a.m. on Thurs, April 13.

Meanwhile, the Kern County Network for Children will present "Diversity Equity & Inclusion in the Child Welfare System" online. The presentation will be held by Jessica Pryce, Ph.D. at 8:30 a.m. on Thurs, April 20.

The Department of Human Services will also release three special episodes of its "The Heartbeat of Human Services" podcast: "What happens when someone calls the CPS hotline?" with guests Supervisor Catherine Magdaleno and Department of Human Services Program Director Erin Gillespie, "Child Abuse Prevention and Collaboration" with guest Yadira Vargas of the Kern County Network for Children, and "Families First Prevention Act and CARES" with Jennifer Glenn, Program Specialist for the department.

It was also announced that the Kern County Department of Human Services will also partner with Anthem Blue Cross to distribute 300 suitcases with age-appropriate items to children in the foster care system.

The Board also reminded the public about Blue Sunday, a National Day of Prayer in honor of neglected and abused children that will be held on Sun, April 30, and Wear Blue for Kids Day on Fri, April 7.

The Kern County Administrative Building will be lit with blue lights throughout the month of April in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

For more information on the month, visit the Kern County Department of Human Services website or call Jana Slagle at (661) 342-8054. To report anyone suspected of child abuse, call (661) 631-6011.

