Kern County Board of Supervisors propose 1% sales tax increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors got a financial breakdown Tuesday morning of the struggles facing Kern County and the need for a one percent sales tax increase to fund services in unincorporated areas.

Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop went over property and sales tax revenue and the dropoff since 2014.

While the cities haven't seen as dramatic a drop, the unincorporated areas representing more than 300,000 residents have seen a major decline. Oil and gas property values have seen a 64% drop in the last seven years.

The proposed one-cent sales tax is estimated to generate $54 million in new revenue. If the board adopts the resolution the proposal will be on the ballot this November for voters to approve.

Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom says lawmakers have reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022 - 23 budget.

The new budget includes a $17 billion inflation relief package that will offer tax refunds to millions of Californians. And beginning October 1st the state will suspend the diesel sales tax for 12 months. That tax is currently 23 cents per gallon.

However, local Assemblymember Vince Fong responded to the agreement saying in part “ the governor could have suspended the gas tax or stopped the gas tax increase that will happen on Friday, July 1st. He did not. In the face of rising inflation, Californians will see more costs in their everyday lives."