Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously pass preliminary $3 billion budget

Final vote on budget to take place until Aug 31st.
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC News
Kern County Board of Supervisors
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 14:15:46-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a preliminary $3 billion budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which is $47 million less than the previous year.

Revenue includes $500 million in taxes and assessments and another $600 million in state and federal grants.

Sacramento Capitol

Covering Kern County

New California state budget benefits Kern County

Anthony Wright, 23ABC
11:07 AM, Jun 29, 2021

The general fund is slated to receive more than $850 million with $455 million of that going to public safety. The Kern County Sheriff's Office will see about $250 million with another $150 million going to the Kern County Fire Department.

The District Attorney's office will also fill more positions in the coming year.

The final vote on the budget won't take place until August 31st.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads