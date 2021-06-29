Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously pass preliminary $3 billion budget

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a preliminary $3 billion budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which is $47 million less than the previous year.

Revenue includes $500 million in taxes and assessments and another $600 million in state and federal grants.

Covering Kern County New California state budget benefits Kern County Anthony Wright, 23ABC

The general fund is slated to receive more than $850 million with $455 million of that going to public safety. The Kern County Sheriff's Office will see about $250 million with another $150 million going to the Kern County Fire Department.

The District Attorney's office will also fill more positions in the coming year.

The final vote on the budget won't take place until August 31st.