Kern County Chief Administrative Officer issues statement on fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ryan Alsop, the chief administrative officer for Kern County, issued a statement on Thursday concerning the status of the fair emphasizing that the county is not preventing it from going on this year.

"No official of the County of Kern has communicated to the Association that we are not allowing a Fair to be conducted this year," said Alsop in his statement.

Kern County Fair Board of Directors Chairwoman Blodgie Rodriguez said that the decision to postpone the fair was a matter of space because the fairgrounds were the home of Kern Public Health’s mass vaccination site. But Tuesday the county made it clear that the fair and the vaccination site could coexist. Alsop said that the county would be open to the idea of helping bring back the Kern County staple in 2021.

Covering Kern County What are the chances of a Kern County Fair in 2021? Austin Westfall, 23ABC

“If they decide to do it we will accommodate with our operations out there,” said Alsop on Tuesday. “The county is not standing in their way. At no time have we told them not to have the fair. That’s their decision.”

On Thursday, Alsop added: "the County of Kern has absolutely nothing to do with conducting the Fair, nor is it a decision of the Board of Supervisors. The Kern County Fair is an event conducted and under the authority of the 15th Agricultural Association of California, a State Agency, which is also known locally as the 'Fair Board,' where each member is appointed by the Governor of the State of California."

READ ALSOP'S FULL STATEMENT: