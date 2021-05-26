Kern County says they are not standing in way of fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors discussed the postponement of the 2021 Kern County Fair.

Last week, the Fair Board said the decision was made in part due to the fairgrounds being used as a mass vaccination site. But county officials say they are not standing in the way and if the Fair Board decided to host the fair they would make accommodations.

"They will have to contemplate and navigate in compliance with the state directives on big events, and not just the guidelines as they are laid out in June by the governor but whatever the guidelines are in relation to the pandemic in late September, October when they have the fair. At no time have we told them not to hold the fair and if they decide to do it we will accommodate with our operations out there," said Kern County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop.

Alsop says the county would work with the fair to continue providing free testing and vaccines and potentially provide them to fair-goers.

During last week's Fair Board meeting, board member Lucas Espericueta talked about the possibility of a collaborative effort.

"I think you can have them in the same situation and bring foot traffic to the vaccination centers and we can actually end up with a situation where we have a great event and we increase our vaccination rates for our region. I think it can be a win-win. It just takes us willing to take a chance."

Taking a look at another element without the fair Kern County is missing out on lots of money for the local economy.

The contract with the fair to convert the area into a testing site was initially signed in March 2020, generating roughly $150,000 in revenue. In December it was renewed but this time as a vaccination site. That contract shows a profit of about $1.3 million.

How does that compare to a normal year?

Based on information from the Kern County Fair Board meetings the board reported $7.7 million in 2018. In 2019 the fair brought in $8.3 million. According to board minutes, the spending impact of the fair in 2014 was more than $39 million.