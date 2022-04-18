Kern County communities come out to Lake Isabella to celebrate Easter

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Sunday marked the resurrection of Christ and to celebrate the occasion, people from the Kern River Valley and across the county, came together.

Hundreds of people came out to Tank Park in Lake Isabella to celebrate Easter with prayers and fun activities, and to come together as a community.

The event was hosted by three church groups: the Garden Community Fellowship, Knuckle Up Ministries at the Ark, and the Christian Assembly of God. The morning started with preaching and prayer services and then there were games, an Easter egg hunt, a petting zoo, and a bounce house for kids. All to encourage residents to come out and participate with friends, family, and neighbors.

“We wanted to show them that we could celebrate, and Easter is outside of the four walls, so we take it to the streets if you will. And that is our heart, to show people that we can celebrate, have fun. Clean, sober fun. And just give. We give on Easter. We give everything we can, from money to time to effort, so we can bless our community," said Pastor Jeremiah Maxwel of Knuckle Up Ministries

It was a day for the whole family, and there was food as well. This is the first event partnership between the three church groups and it’s an event they say they hope to continue to host.