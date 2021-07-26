Kern County community, leaders react to death of sheriff's deputy

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood announced that Deputy Phillip Campas was killed in the line of duty during a hostage situation in Wasco. Local community leaders have begun to comment on his passing.

Senator Shannon Grove:

California State Assemblyman Vince Fong:

Sheriff Donny Youngblood announced the tragic death of Deputy Phillip Campas during Sunday’s standoff in Wasco. Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County) offers his condolences to the Deputy’s family, the victims’ loved-ones and the law enforcement community in the following statement:



“Words cannot adequately express the tremendous grief our community feels. This is a difficult time for everyone involved.



“We are grieving the tragic loss of a courageous deputy sheriff, and the victims in this tragic incident.



“We are forever grateful for Deputy Campas’ service who gave his life protecting others. Our hearts ache as we send love and prayers to his family, friends, and to those who served alongside him.



“We are thankful for the recovery of a second deputy who was wounded, and pray for the emotional well-being of all officers.”



Rep. Kevin McCarthy:

Congressman David Valadao: