Kern County community members bring awareness to increase in stray pets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Voices for the voiceless.

Community members came out to the Kern County Animal Services meeting Wednesday evening to share their views on issues that rescuers and pet owners say they are facing in our community.

“So, I actually have currently 50 animals in my house.”

While Daisy Torres has lots of animals to take care of inside her home, she says outside, there is a growing issue.

“I’ve noticed that over the past couple of months, especially since COVID hit, the number of stray dogs on the street is crazy.”

She added that more so recently, other people have been dropping their animals at her Bakersfield home because they can’t or don’t want to care for them anymore.

“I got nine puppies dumped in front of my yard three weeks ago. I got another seven dumped this past Saturday.”

Torres said she has almost 30 cats as well. She cares for these animals and does everything she can for them, but her story is common among those trying to care for animals here locally.

Many other community members and rescuers came out Wednesday evening expressing concerns over irresponsible breeding. Not enough spay and neutering and challenges to veterinary care for the growing number of animals.

“We want to push some laws, some breeding laws, and hoping that that will reduce the amount of puppies that we see dumped,” said Torres.

Torres said she wants to share her story so more people can help try to solve this issue.

“I think just sharing how many animals I have, it encourages more people to foster and kind of open their eyes a little bit and see how big of a problem we have here in Kern County.”

She added that if you are someone who feels strongly about these issues, it’s important to come out and show your support.

“It’s important to come out here. I think we’re going to see a big difference in Kern County.”