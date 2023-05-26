Kern County Cooling Centers to open in June

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Aging and Adult Services will open the county's Cooling Centers on June 1.

Aging and Adult Services, Kern County General Services, and PG&E are cooperating together with other Kern County departments to open the centers when high temperatures are predicted by the National Weather Service. The effort to open the centers is "for the health, safety, and comfort" of Kern County residents.

According to Aging and Adult Services, Cooling Center areas will need to meet certain temperature requirements to open. In the San Joaquin Valley and the Kern River Valley, the temperature must be expected to reach 105 degrees. In desert areas, such as Rosamond and California City, temperatures must reach 108 degrees. In Frazier Park, temperatures must reach 93 degrees.

In order to properly inform residents when the Cooling Centers are open, a Cooling Centers Daily Report will be released at 11 a.m. the day before a center is expected to open, with the exception of the weekend. Weekend Cooling Center reports will be issued on the Friday before the weekend.

The Cooling Centers are free and will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring their own refreshments and entertainment.

The Cooling Centers will officially close for the summer on Fri, Sept 22.

A list of Cooling Centers can be read below.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY CENTERS

Arvin:

Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive

Bakersfield:

East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road

The Mission at Kern County, 816 East 21st Street

Lake Isabella:

Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard

Maricopa:

Gusher Hall, 271 California Street

Shafter:

Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue

Taft:

Taft Community Center Activity Building, 500 Cascade Place

MOUNTAIN CENTERS

Frazier Park:

Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive

DESERT CENTERS

Rosamond:

Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street

California City:

Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue