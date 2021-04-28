Kern County DA addresses inappropriate social media posts by former employee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County District Attorney has released a statement regarding social media posts by a former employee allegedly depicting areas of the community that have suffered from gang violence and commentary that was disrespectful.

The DA's Office said the posts at issue appear to have been posted from the former employee’s personal social media account shortly after the employee’s final day working for Kern County. The DA's Office is investigating the posts and said while rules governing personnel matters require confidentiality in their handling, the District Attorney will ensure that appropriate action will be taken based upon the findings of the investigation.