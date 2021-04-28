Kern County DA addresses inappropriate social media posts by former employee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County District Attorney has released a statement regarding social media posts by a former employee allegedly depicting areas of the community that have suffered from gang violence and commentary that was disrespectful.
The DA's Office said the posts at issue appear to have been posted from the former employee’s personal social media account shortly after the employee’s final day working for Kern County. The DA's Office is investigating the posts and said while rules governing personnel matters require confidentiality in their handling, the District Attorney will ensure that appropriate action will be taken based upon the findings of the investigation.
“For decades, I have spent a career dedicated to improving and protecting areas of our county affected by gang violence. Let me be clear: It is unacceptable and inexcusable that a former employee would post something so offensive and disrespectful to the communities we work so hard to protect. The attitude, commentary, and behavior of the former employee does not reflect the values of the hundreds of employees at the District Attorney’s Office and does not reflect the behavior and values that I demand from all employees. I have directed a full investigation into the conduct of the former employee and others involved and will take every action necessary to ensure that such a betrayal to our community and to the values of this office are not allowed to recur.”
District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer