Kern County DA Cynthia Zimmer: KCSO received support throughout US after deputy Campas' killing.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cynthia Zimmer said since she’s been Kern County District Attorney, there have been 17 times that someone tried to kill a peace officer. And the 18th time the officer died Zimmer said in a 23ABC interview before Kern County Sheriff's Officer Deputy Phillip Campas' funeral service Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena.

"Anytime this happens, this affects us all in law enforcement. It's obviously affected the entire community. We are heartbroken about what happened.

"It's a grim reminder that peace officers put their lives on the line every single day to keep us safe."

Zimmer said that KCSO has received support from not only Kern County but also from throughout the United States.