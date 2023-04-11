Kern County dispatcher honored during National Telecommunicators Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — National Telecommunicators Week will be held from Sun, April 9 until Sat, April 15 this year.

The week serves to recognize the men and women who work 24 hours a day, seven days a week answering calls from residents in need: dispatchers. These first responders have been the calm in the chaos during countless tragedies and major events across the nation.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), the Communications Center answered over 570,000 9-1-1 and non-emergency calls in 2022. The busiest month of 2022 was May, with close to 18,000 9-1-1 calls and over 53,000 non-emergency calls to the Communications Center.

This year, the KCSO is honoring senior dispatcher Esmeralda Pineda as Dispatcher of the Year. Pineda also won the award in 2019.

23ABC News would like to congratulate Pineda on the achievement.

An official Facebook post from the KCSO detailing Pineda's work can be read below.