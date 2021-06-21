Watch
Kern County Fair Board set to meet Monday

The fair board will meet Monday at 5 p.m.
23ABC News
Kern County Fair
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jun 21, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair Board is scheduled to meet Monday.

This is the first regular board meeting since fair board officials reversed a decision to postpone the 2021 fair.

Kern County Fair

Covering Kern County

CEO discusses return of Kern County Fair

Austin Westfall, 23ABC
4:42 PM, Jun 04, 2021

Kern County Fair CEO Mike Olcott said the condensed time frame will be a challenge but he's optimistic. This year's fair is scheduled to take place starting Wednesday, September 22nd through Sunday, October 3rd.

The fair board will meet Monday at 5 p.m.

