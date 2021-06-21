Kern County Fair Board set to meet Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair Board is scheduled to meet Monday.
This is the first regular board meeting since fair board officials reversed a decision to postpone the 2021 fair.
Kern County Fair CEO Mike Olcott said the condensed time frame will be a challenge but he's optimistic. This year's fair is scheduled to take place starting Wednesday, September 22nd through Sunday, October 3rd.
The fair board will meet Monday at 5 p.m.