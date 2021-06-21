Kern County Fair Board set to meet Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair Board is scheduled to meet Monday.

This is the first regular board meeting since fair board officials reversed a decision to postpone the 2021 fair.

Covering Kern County CEO discusses return of Kern County Fair Austin Westfall, 23ABC

Kern County Fair CEO Mike Olcott said the condensed time frame will be a challenge but he's optimistic. This year's fair is scheduled to take place starting Wednesday, September 22nd through Sunday, October 3rd.

The fair board will meet Monday at 5 p.m.