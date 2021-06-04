Kern County Fair Board to hold a special meeting on Friday to discuss 2021 plans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There is still a chance the fair could happen this year. The Kern County Fair Board first voted to postpone it due to public health's mass vaccination site currently at the fairgrounds but the county says they're willing to make something happen.

The Fair Board of Directors said the issue was a matter of space but last Tuesday the county said they were willing to help make the fair and the vaccination site co-exist. The board says this came to them as a surprise but they’ve decided to further discuss it Friday.

Chairwoman Blodgie Rodriguez says it’s going to take a lot of teamwork to make the event happen so soon.

“Typically a fair takes 12 months to plan. And they’ll have to not only plan but pull it off in 3. It’ll be a matter of our staff putting together what is feasible and what’s not, and then us having that discussion as a board.”

That time crunch of three months is just one hurdle that will be discussed in Friday's meeting. Vaccination requirements and COVID-19 guidelines will also be on the table.