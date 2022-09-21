Kern County Fair kicks for 12 days of fun with new food, Hunter Hayes and more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The beloved tradition is back again this year. It's day one of the Kern County Fair. From rides, games, and food – it's twelve days of fun for the whole family!

Last year with COVID the fair was only open for 10 days and they took a break in the middle but now they will stay open for 12 days straight.

Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair says they have seven new food vendors this year and so many more booths for the community to enjoy.

“Four food vendors who weren’t able to participate last year who are back this year. We have the Basque Club back again, which I know is a huge favorite for our community. The William at Pies are back, Kern County and Bakersfield fireman are back, so it's exciting.”

Roberts also says there are five stages offering free entertainment for the community to enjoy. Along with tons of family-friendly events like the lumberjack show, racing pigs, dogs, and cows.

Terry Renna/AP FILE - Hunter Hayes performs before a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race on Nov. 18, 2018, in Homestead, Fla. Hayes turns 31 on Sept. 9. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

Multi-platinum selling country star Hunter Hayes will be the fair's first musical guest Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Budweiser Pavillion and Stage. The American Country and CMT award winner has performed with Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Lady A, and Reba McEntire to name a few. The performance is free with paid admission to the fair and seating is first come, first serve.

And don't miss Ramon Ayala at the Budweiser Pavillion this Sunday. You can see his performance for free with your paid admission to the fair. His show starts at 8 p.m.

And for those looking to go a little old school Beach St. A-Go-Go will be performing Wednesday at the Frontier Stage at 7:30 p.m. The tribute band performs music from the sixties including the Beatles, Beach Boys, Elvis, Motown, and more. The performance is also free with paid admission to the fair.

23ABC News The 2022 Kern County Fair in Bakersfield, Calif.

And for those interested in some old-fashioned fun and family entertainment, the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show begins Wednesday. The event will be taking place at the KC Loop at 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. The show features log rolling, underhand chopping, springboard chopping, sawing, axe throwing, and a chainsaw competition. The show will be at the fair until October 2nd.

And to encourage more people to stop by and give, Houchin Community Blood Bank is holding the 9th Annual Pint for a Pass campaign. Donors will be given two free admission passes to the Kern County Fair. And donors will also be entered into a weekly drawing for unlimited ride coupons. To make an appointment to donate visit their website.

And another way that you can get into the fair for free and help others is by participating in the Feed the Need Food Drive happening next week at the Kern County Fair.

The Community Action Partnership of Kern is hosting Feed the Need Day at the Kern County Fair on Monday, September 26th from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ou can donate six non-perishable food items and get a free pass to the fair. A wide range of food items will be accepted from canned food and jars of peanut butter to oatmeal, instant potatoes, and other meal staples.

All the food will be transported by the Kern County Food Bank to more than 150 local food pantries and donation centers across Kern County. And if you can't wait to donate you can start now. All this week all Starbucks locations in Kern County are accepting food for the CAPK Food Bank, as well as monetary donations. They will be doing this through Sunday, September 25th.