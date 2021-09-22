Kern County Fair to get underway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's time for monster trucks, the rodeo, and of course the food.

Yes, it's time for the great Kern County Fair.

The fair officially begins Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Oct. 3rd.

Kern County can anticipate a number of concerts to take place over the next two weeks along with live shows.

You can purchase your tickets online or at the gate.

Admission is $12 for adults, children 6-12 are $5, and children 5 and under get in for free. Parking is $10.

And Kern Public Health will have a booth at the fair this year.

The booth will have games and prizes while providing residents information on health issues.

Public Health is also giving residents the opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID and the flu. If you wish to stop by, you can do so near the main entrance.