Kern County Fairgrounds max vaccination site to begin offering drive-thru service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the race to vaccinate as many people as possible ramps up Kern County announced that the fairgrounds will now offer drive-thru vaccinations starting next week.

The mass vaccination clinic at the Kern County Fairgrounds had previously been set up for walk-thru services.

Kern County is offering vaccines for anyone 16 and older. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for anyone 16 and older. That will be used for both walk-up and drive-thru vaccines at the fairgrounds.

Drive-thru services at the fairgrounds begin Wednesday. If you'd like to make an appointment visit the My Turn website or call public health at 661-621-3000.

And starting Sunday the vaccination hub at CSUB will begin administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The "one-and-done" dose will only be offered to those 18 and older. Currently, the site is welcoming anyone 16 and up.

Kern County residents can make an appointment through the states' My Turn website.

The clinic has recently seen a spike in people from out of town as not all California counties have increased eligibility.

The site is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5:45 pm.