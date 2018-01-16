Kern County Family Justice Center ribbon cutting set for 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Family Justice Center will open Wednesday, January 17 at 2101 Oak Street.

Today, a ribbon cutting is set at 3 p.m. and the Kern County Family Justice Center will unveil awareness and prevention poster campaign featuring Derek and David Carr.

The Kern County Family Justice Center will have representatives from agencies including Kern Co DA Office, Department of Human Services, Bakersfield Police Department, KCSO, The Alliance against family violence and sex assault, Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, Dress for Success and aging and adult services.