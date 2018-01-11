Kern County Fire crews in Southern California following deadly mudslides

Haze
HI: 62°
LO: 43°
Kern County Fire Patch KCFD Patch
MONTECITO, Calif. - Nearly two dozen Kern County Fire members are in Southern California helping crews alleviate the destruction after deadly mudslides ravaged the area.
The Kern County Firefighters Local 1301 Chapter posted on Twitter pictures of the devastation caused by the Santa Barbara floods and mudslides.
#KernCountyFirefighters are on scene of the #SantaBarbara floods in #Montecito. 19 of our members, from Heavy Equipment operators to our highly trained #USAR team, are there to help mitigate this destructive flood. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved! @kerncountyfire pic.twitter.com/v5VpK3I7BQ— Kern County Firefighters 1301 (@KCFF1301) January 11, 2018
#KernCountyFirefighters are on scene of the #SantaBarbara floods in #Montecito. 19 of our members, from Heavy Equipment operators to our highly trained #USAR team, are there to help mitigate this destructive flood. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved! @kerncountyfire pic.twitter.com/v5VpK3I7BQ
19 members from heavy equipment to search and rescue teams are on scene navigating the destruction and helping locals.
More than 100 KCFD personnel aided in efforts to put out the Southern California wildfires last month. Heavy rains following those devastating fires caused mudslides to pour through Santa Barbara County. The mudslides have killed 17 people as of Thursday and eight people remain missing.
Nearly two dozen Kern County Fire members are in Southern California helping crews alleviate the destruction after deadly mudslides…
Eight people are missing after the deadly mudslides in Montecito, according to the Associated Press.
Drivers should expect shoulder closures on Highway 43 due to High-Speed Rail construction on Thursday.
UPDATE (6:35 a.m.): Bakersfield Police say they've taken one of the suspects into custody.