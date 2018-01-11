Kern County Fire crews in Southern California following deadly mudslides

19 members from Chapter 1301 on scene

Natalie Tarangioli
9:13 AM, Jan 11, 2018
MONTECITO, Calif. - Nearly two dozen Kern County Fire members are in Southern California helping crews alleviate the destruction after deadly mudslides ravaged the area.

The Kern County Firefighters Local 1301 Chapter posted on Twitter pictures of the devastation caused by the Santa Barbara floods and mudslides.

19 members from heavy equipment to search and rescue teams are on scene navigating the destruction and helping locals.

More than 100 KCFD personnel aided in efforts to put out the Southern California wildfires last month. Heavy rains following those devastating fires caused mudslides to pour through Santa Barbara County. The mudslides have killed 17 people as of Thursday and eight people remain missing.

