Kern County Fire Department asks citizens to stay safe during storms

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — In light of ongoing and oncoming storms, the Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) wants to make sure citizens stay safe.

The KCFD is encouraging residents to sign up for emergency notifications at ReadyKern.com. They also ask residents to make sure to monitor weather updates, as well as keep non-perishable food, water, blankets, and a flashlight in their homes and cars.

Citizens are asked to limit unnecessary travel. For those that have to travel, remember this phrase: "Turn around, don't drown." Don't drive through standing water.