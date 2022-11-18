Kern County Fire Department celebrates new batch of graduated recruits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department is celebrating a new batch of recruits who just celebrated their graduation.

The recruit academy began back in June and on Thursday, November 17th, those who passed were honored at a graduation and badge-pinning ceremony at Centennial High School.

Officials say a Family Night will be held on Friday afternoon, November 18th at the Olive Drive Fire Training Facility in Northwest Bakersfield, where their family members will have an opportunity to watch the recruits’ last training exercises in the academy.