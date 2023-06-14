Kern County Fire Department extinguishes fire in Inyokern

INYOKERN, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department extinguished a structure fire in Inyokern on Mon, June 12.

According to the KCFD, firefighters were notified of a fire at the single-story single-family home around 12:34 p.m. Callers reporting the fire had initially told the KCFD that two people were trapped in the home, leading firefighters to search the area. However, firefighters were able to contact the owner of the home via phone, who informed them that there was no one there.

After the "all clear" was given, firefighters began extinguishing the blaze. According to the KCFD, "the fire destroyed the home of origin and many personal belongings in the yard before being extinguished." A bulldozer was requested to clear the scene.

According to the KCFD, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

