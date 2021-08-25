Kern County Fire Department holding 9/11 essay contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is looking for student essay submissions.

The fire department and Dignity Health are partnering with Kern County Superintendent of Schools to host an essay contest to honor the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Students in high school may write and submit an essay explaining why it is so important for U.S. citizens to remember the attack and honor victims.

The winning essay will receive a $1,000 scholarship and be featured at the September 11 Memorial in Southwest Bakersfield.

Essays are due on Monday, August 30th by 5 p.m. and can be submitted online.