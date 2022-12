BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that happened in Oildale on Thursday, Dec 15.

Authorities say it happened at around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Alvin Way and Ashworth Road. They found a large metal building and debris around it on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to oil tanks, tires, and vehicles.

No injuries were reported.