Kern County Fire Department puts out field fire in Maricopa, approximately 83 acres burned

Fire officials say that this is a reminder of the dangers that dry weather and dry brush can pose during the summer months.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 14:27:05-04

MARICOPA, Calif. (KERO) — Two vegetation fires quickly engulfed a field east of Maricopa on Mon, June 5.

The fires began in a field near Western Materials Road, south of Pentland Road around 5:30 p.m. According to the Kern County Fire Department, the fires grew to about 83 acres due to high winds before crews were able to get it under control.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials say that this is a reminder of the dangers that dry weather and dry brush can pose during the summer months. They are urging everyone to take defensible space precautions around their properties.

