TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A vegetation fire broke out in Tehachapi on Tues, July 4.

More than 20 fire units were called to the scene near Rountree Court around 1:30 p.m. According to the Kern County Fire Department, "forward progress" on the fire was stopped around an hour later at 2:30 p.m.

No evacuations were put in place.