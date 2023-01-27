Watch Now
Kern County Fire Department receives $397,000 grant through FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program

Posted at 9:22 AM, Jan 27, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) received a $397,00 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program.

According to the KCFD, the money will be used to buy Advanced Life Support (ALS) equipment, such as electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors that may be used in emergency situations. Paramedics with the KCFD currently provide ALS treatments for areas such as Pine Mountain Club and Buttonwillow, as well as in metropolitan areas.

A press release detailing the grant information can be found on the KCFD website.

