K.C. Fire Department sends engine strike team to Hughes Fire

Battalion Chief Jim Calhoun is leading a deployment of five off-road, four-wheel drive engines to the latest incident
LEBEC, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department sent a type three strike team to the Hughes Fire Thursday morning. KCFD says it is the first engine company from Kern County to assist crews working the fire near Castaic.

As of Thursday morning, Cal Fire says the Hughes Fire has burned 10,176 acres and is 14% contained.

23ABC's Mike Hart spoke with KCFD Battalion Chief Jim Calhoun in Lebec as the strike team prepared to head down to the fire.

"We got the call last night about 10:30 p.m. They told us to assemble five fire engines, two battalion chiefs, and take the strike team engines down to assist with the Hughes Fire in Castaic," Calhoun said.

Calhoun tells 23ABC that the Type-3 engines are four-wheel drive, allowing crews to get into hard-to-reach areas to support the firefighting efforts better.

