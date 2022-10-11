Kern County Fire Department to hold prescribed burn along Grapevine

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — In an effort to increase public safety, the Kern County Fire Department will be doing a prescribed burn along the Grapevine on Tuesday afternoon, October 11th.

Weather permitting, crews are scheduled to conduct the burn from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m., east of the northbound lanes of the I-5, just south of Grapevine Road. Traffic along the I-5 may be impacted. Drivers are being asked to watch out for firefighters and reduce their speed.

Fire officials say these prescribed burns are necessary to manage hazards in the community. They say prescribed fires clear out overgrowth and help ensure any wildfires that occur in areas where a prescribed burn recently occurred are less severe and easier to control. Meanwhile, they encourage all residents to make sure they are maintaining the required defensible space around their homes.

To register for emergency notifications from the Kern County Fire Department, visit ReadyKern.com.