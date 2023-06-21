Kern County Fire gives an update on county water, Isabella Dam, snowpack

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The temperatures have been lower than expected this month, which is good news for residents in mountain communities who may have been worried about more possible flooding due to this year's historic snowpack.

Kern County Fire Department Chief Aaron Duncan gave residents an update during Tuesday's county Board of Supervisors meeting, saying that Lake Isabella's capacity is currently at 83 percent, while inflows are between 6,000 to 8,000 acre-feet.

That's much lower than the predicted inflow of 14,000 acre-feet.

Duncan says it's been nothing but good news lately when it comes to water in the Central Valley, but the U.S. Corps of Engineers is still monitoring the Isabella main dam.

"We're in constant communication with the Army Corps of Engineers who regulate the dam. They have said they would like to fill the lake as much as possible to kind of test the system," said Duncan. "They've recently did a lot of work on the dam and want to make sure it's operating properly."

Duncan added that another goal of monitoring Isabella Dam is to keep as much of the water local as possible, saying "Water in the dam and lake is a good thing for Kern County."

Duncan says that overall, the system is working very well, and he's reduced staffing at the dam to normal day-to-day operating levels, but he says he can still call up staff at a moment's notice if need be.

Duncan finished his remarks by reminding the board and any concerned residents that KCFD is constantly updating both water and fire information on the KCFD website.