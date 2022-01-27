Watch
Kern County Firefighters’ Union reached bargaining agreement

The county said it’s the first time since March 2015 that all county employee organizations have reached bargaining agreements.
Bakersfield Firefighter
Posted at 7:39 PM, Jan 26, 2022
The latest was Tuesday with the Kern County Firefighters’ Union, this time over raises more time off for firefighters.

With concerns around a nationwide staffing shortage, the county said this agreement with higher pay and cost of living adjustments would help with employee recruitment and retention.

It would also keep wages competitive with other counties.

The previous contract with the local firefighter’s union expired in 2017, so the union and county have been in talks since then, and these terms are valid till the end of the year.

“It’s really important for us here at Kern County to show our employees and our workforce that they matter, they bring value. By competitively compensating all of the different employees that are part of this great county, we’re showing that we appreciate them showing up,” said Ally Soper, Chief Communications Officer at Kern County.

The approval would cost the county $10 million.

