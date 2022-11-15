Kern County Grand Jury releases report on Aging and Adult Services Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Grand Jury completed an investigation into the workings of the county's Aging and Adult Services Department. It recommends the department do more to get the word out about what it does.

The Grand Jury initiated the report as a result of the "ever-increasing aging population of Kern County." The Grand Jury is authorized to conduct inquiries and investigations into county departments as part of California Penal Code 925.

After visiting facilities and discussing operations with those who run the department, the grand jury found that its facilities were clean and the staff was "friendly and helpful."

The grand jury did find that many homeless and those with mental health concerns were repeat clients and that wait times for callers of the 2-1-1 information service could last up to 30 minutes, which the grand jury says could discourage those seeking help.

The Grand Jury also found that "with the increase of the aging population in the County, additional funding and staff will be needed to assist the elderly within the next decade."

Ultimately, the grand jury recommended that the department work to create new strategies to promote its available services, as well as collaborate more with local organizations like CAPK and Greater Bakersfield Legal Help.

