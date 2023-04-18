Kern County Grand Jury releases report on Kern High School District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In the wake of many mass shootings across the country in recent years, the Kern County Grand Jury launched an investigation into the security at various high schools in the Kern High School District.

The grand jury found that all schools visited had inconsistencies regarding visitors on campus. Only three out of 11 schools asked visitors for identification. The grand jury also noted several unattended gates at multiple schools.

Additionally, the investigation also revealed that campus supervisors lack the necessary training to deal with intense situations, such as school shootings.

The grand jury recommends schools in the district should enforce their existing policy that requires all campus visitors to provide an ID and ensure that all gates on campus are locked. The grand jury suggests campus supervisors have consistent 'hands-on' self-defense and de-escalation training.

Following the report's release, Erin Briscoe-Clarke released a statement representing the KHSD.

"The Kern High School District is reviewing the findings and recommendations of the grand jury. We are committed to ensuring a safe learning environment for our students and staff. The report offers an outside lens that we will appropriately use to improve our safety and security practices."

