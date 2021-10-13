Kern County has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Data from the Employment Development Department shows Kern County has one of the highest rates of unemployment in the country. Ranks 56 out of 58 counties in California. Numbers show that the county could be bouncing back from the effects of the pandemic as of August 2021. The unemployment rate in Kern County is 10% lower than last month and this time last year.

In July, data showed the unemployment rate in the county was 10.7%. Employment grew by over 15,000 jobs over the next month.

“For the unemployment rate to be 10% in August in Kern County, three percentage points lower than it was a year ago, still slightly higher than 2019 but, it looks as though the county is regaining a lot of the jobs that may have been lost in 2020. So, the signs show that we are working our way in a positive direction in Kern County,” said Rosendo Flores, Labor Market Consultant, Employment Development Department.

