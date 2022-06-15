Kern County housing assistance deadline approaching

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Housing Authority of Kern has announced that it will stop accepting applications for the Rent and Utility Assistance Program in the coming months.

The program uses some $80 million in funding to assist local families impacted by COVID-19.

The program helps pay for up to 15 months of rent and utility bills for participants and is accepting applications through June 30th. In July those applications will move to a needs-based system. And the official cut-off for all applications is August 31st.

READ ALSO: Bakersfield residents struggle to find affordable housing

If you want to know if you're eligible you can find out more online.

Applications can be submitted online or in person at the Housing Authority office in downtown Bakersfield.