Kern County Libraries prepare to launch multimillion dollar facilities renovation project

California Senate Bill 129 granted $12.8 million dollars to Kern County Libraries for much needed maintenance and renovations.
A total of $12.8 million dollars has been granted to Kern County Libraries from Senate Bill 129. The money will provide for a series of improvements to all Kern County Library buildings. The largest chunk of the renovation grant, $2 million dollars, will be going into renovating the Beale Memorial Library in Bakersfield. 23ABC's Henry Flores spoke to library staff about how important these improvements are to the future of the library.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Dec 06, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After many years of wear and tear, the people in charge of Kern County Libraries say their facilities are in dire need of maintenance. Now, millions of dollars from the state are coming their way to help tackle the issue. A total of $12.8 million dollars has been granted to Kern County Libraries from California Senate Bill 129. The money will provide for a series of improvements.

"There's actually quite a few needs that the Kern County Libraries needed. We can start off with AC units for a lot of the libraries. Flooring, a lot of the libraries needed new flooring. Security systems," said Beale Memorial Library Supervisor Rafael Moreno, and the list could go on.

With the funding provided from the state, Kern County libraries will not have to tap into county funds. Of the library facilities benefiting from these funds, Beale Memorial Library in Bakersfield received the most, according to Kern County Library Marketing and Promotions Associate Fahra Daredia.

"The library was awarded about $2,000,935 dollars, plus a little bit more," said Daredia.

One of the main concerns of the staff at Beale Library was getting the AC unit fixed. They say it has been a problem for years.

"that's when we get, like, the majority of the people come in for our summer programs, but it gets pretty warm," said Daredia. "So I am excited that we will be cooler in the summer now."

As of yet, there isn't a specific timetable laid out for the progress on the work the libraries need, but they hope to have the work completely done by 2026.

