Kern County Library announces new days, extended hours for 2 branches

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Library has announced that its Beale Memorial Branch and Southwest Branch libraries will now be open on Saturdays.

It was also announced that the two branches would receive additional hours in the morning and at night. The changes are set to take place beginning Sat, May 6.

"Being open on Saturdays, as well as adding morning and evening hours to two of our busiest branches in the system, will allow residents more opportunities to access the library's resources and services," said Andie Sullivan, Director of Libraries. "The community has been requesting Saturdays and more weekday hours, so we are very pleased to meet that need. Expanding the amount of days [and] hours libraries are open helps to keep our communities reading, learning, and engaged."

Beale Memorial Library will now be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Southwest Branch Library will have the same hours.

The Kern County Library also has a digital collection that is available to Kern County residents. The collection contains eBooks, audiobooks, streaming content, and other content, all of which are available on the library website.

