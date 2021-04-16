Kern County Library reopens in-person services

KERN COUNTY, Calif — The Kern County Library will begin to expand it's services on Monday.

Each branch will begin operating at 50% capacity before ramping up to 100% capacity as staffing allows. Other Restrictions on services that were put in place due to the pandemic will be lifted.

Those changes could include:

Customer appointments for indoor services are no longer required.

Customers may enter library buildings during open hours to access services within capacity.

Volunteers are welcome back in the library within capacity.

Donations are welcome again limited to one box per individual

Some indoor programming will return during June and July

Despite the restrictions being lifted masks and social distancing is still required. Libraries will still offer curbside appointments as well. The Library's digital collection will also still be available.