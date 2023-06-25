Kern County Library Summer Reading Challenge

Kern County Library has kicked off its annual Summer Reading Challenge program that involves reading 10 books or reading for 10 hours and for everyone participating they will have a chance to win a prize.

“It's actually pretty fun because I not only get to read to him, but it’s engaging, so it teaches me a lot from when he’s this age up until when he actually does go to school,” said Zeria Smallwood.

Zeria Smallwood is in the Summer Reading Challenge Program with her two year old son to not only teach him how to read at a young age but to also have him interact with the other kids involved.

“I know there’s a lot of kids who are around electronics, and it’s not a bad thing, but for me I would like for him to be out a lot more, like outside playing on the playground or here playing with other kids that's around his age,” said Smallwood.

Fahra Daredia, the Marketing and Promotions Associate for Kern County Library says the Summer Reading Kickoff Challenge is beneficial for all that are involved which also includes adults.

“It's a known fact that children that are registered in reading programs often outperform those kids that are not registered in reading programs during the next school year,” said Marketing and Promotions Associate for Kern County Library Fahra Daredia.

Daredia says as of right now they have over 3,000 participants involved in the program, and they have a chance to win a free book once the challenge is completed. She also says the library is the place to be this summer for many other activities as well.

“The library is definitely the coolest place to be this summer. Not only do you not get to participate in the Summer Reading Challenge, but kids also can take part in the summer lunch program, so it’s our lunch at the library program that’s also happening at all 22 library locations,” said Daredia.

Smallwood recommends that parents should try to get their kids in the program because there's nothing that can beat reading a book when it comes to using your imagination.

“When it comes to reading a book you can actually paint the picture yourself as if like you were there, so it’s not like you’re at the theater watching a movie you’re actually painting a scenery yourself, so I think it’s a good thing to read books; not only just the kids but adults as well,” said Smallwood.