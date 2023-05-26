Kern County Library to hold annual Summer Reading Challenge

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Library is kicking off its annual Summer Reading Challenge on Thurs, June 1.

The "Find Your Voice" Summer Reading Challenge is open to everyone throughout Kern County, kids and adults alike.

During the challenge, participants can either read 10 books or read for 10 hours. Throughout June and July, each branch of the Kern County Library system will also be holding "Lunch at the Library" events to help people tackle the challenge.

To participate in the challenge, visit the Kern County Library website and look for the Summer Reading Challenge page. Those interested can also sign up through the Beanstack mobile app, which will also help track reading.

