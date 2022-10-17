Kern County Library to offer free Narcan in partnership with Kern Behavioral Health

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Library will be distributing free Narcan to citizens as of Monday, October 17th. This will be done in partnership with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.

All 22 of the Kern County Library's locations will be providing naloxone, also known as Narcan, and usage training to Kern County residents who request the life-saving overdose treatment. Library staff has also been trained on how to use the treatment should anyone suffer from an overdose at one of the county libraries.

"Libraries are a trusted community hub where vulnerable populations come for all sorts of services and referrals," said Andie Sullivan, Director of Libraries. "Many of our libraries are located in areas most impacted by opioid overdose and this partnership allows our organization to provide a life-saving tool to residents experiencing an opioid overdose."

To receive Narcan from a Kern County Library, citizens must fill out a small form that will be used to help track the amount of Narcan distributed at each library. For more information, visit the Kern County Library website or the Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services website.